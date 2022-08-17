Book review: Understanding, beating mental health challenge in today’s world

A review of Tofunmi Akinyemi’s Say Yes to Mental Health (A Practical Guide to Sound Mental Health) by Adewale Oshodi.

MANY erroneously feel those who have mental health issues are those in the psychiatric hospitals, or the ‘mad’ persons roaming the streets who can no longer make rational decisions for themselves.

However, through Tofunmi Akinyemi’s book, Say Yes to Mental Health (A Practical Guide to Sound Mental Health), the reader is made to understand that a mental health challenge is not synonymous with madness. Also, mental health disorders can be experienced by people of different sexes, professions, religions, or nationalities.

In the book’s prologue, the author gives the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s definition of health as, “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

For Mrs Akinyemi, while this definition sums everything up, she, however, adds spiritual wellbeing,thus defining health as “a state of complete physical, mental, social and spiritual wellbeing.”

The author acknowledged and commended the immense contributions of science to solving the problem of mental ill-health, and the great work of mental health professionals in this regard. This is done through therapy, medication and counselling, or through a combination of these strategies.

Akinyemi reveals that the mental health practice also recognises an aspect of therapy which is referred to as spiritual therapy. This is the use of beliefs, religious practices and prayer to solve the scourge of mental health disorders.

Thus, she mentions the ‘God’ factor in combating mental health challenges, drawing from her personal experience. She wrote about her struggles with the emotional disorders of anxiety and depression and how she overcame through prayer and studying God’s word. Akinyemi submits that this personal experience inspired her to write this book.

She adds, “This is the spiritual therapy of Christ’s abundant life; for He says, ‘I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” (John 10:10b). This spiritual aspect is what the author decides to call Jesus Christ’s Therapy (JCT).

She is therefore using the book to help those who are also going through the same issues today; and says that the spiritual therapy is an aspect worthy of consideration in the fight against mental health disorders.She, however, advocates that those facing mental ill-health must seek help from mental health professionals if they prefer that.

The author shares her testimony of recovery from depression and anxiety, to encourage people who are facing the same situation to speak out and seek help. However, there are people experiencing mental health challenge without realising that this is what they are going through; hence,this book is for awareness purposes too.

Also, the book is to disabuse people’s mind against the stigma attached to mental health disorders, as this is the major reason for people’s reluctance to speak out to seek help. Thus, many have become overwhelmed and weary that they have committed suicide.

She encourages people to defy the stigma and seek help; cautioning that suicide is not a solution to challenges, but rather the beginning of greater pains and eternal woes! Therefore, people are implored to seek help rather than give up on life.

In fact, going by what is happening in Nigeria and all over the world, especially in the sector of economy, security, marital issues, among others, many people are falling into depression and diverse mental health disorders. Therefore, Akinyemi’s book is very timely; it is the book for the moment.





The seven-part book consists of information from Biblical and academic sources, thereby perfectly blending academic facts and Biblical truths in solving the problem of mental health disorders.

In the first part of the book, The Creator and Mankind, the author discusses the ‘Uncreated Creator’even, the Almighty God. She delves into the Biblical book of Genesis, where she reminds readers of the creation of the world, and how powerful this Creator God is.

The second part highlights mental health and disorders; the misconceptions of mental ill-health, and the signs of mental health risks. Also, the author explains stress disorders, complications of mental ill-health, and the urgent need to seek help when having a mental health challenge.

The third part looks at parenting style and mental health. She focuses on home training for children, issue of child abuse, safeguarding children from abuse, among others.

The fourth part is Akinyemi’s Jesus Christ’s Therapy (JCT), where she gives Biblical tips for sound mental health. She mentioned the need for faith in God, obedience to God, renewal of mind through God’s word; also, carefulness in cultivating relationships and in handling one’s finances.

The fifth part focuses on scientific facts for sound mental health; for example, the importance of balanced diet, physical exercises, recreation, quality sleep, balanced self-esteem, and setting healthy boundaries around one’s life.

The author gives nuggets for a sound mind in the sixth part of the book, and this includes casting off the baggage of past mistakes, hurts, and pains to enable emotional healing. Also, the need to be hopeful, joyful, prayerful, grateful and full of God’s word.

The final part gives the pathway to recovery from mental health challenges. As earlier stated, the book is very important to the world at this period when people are passing through difficult situations that have undermined their mental health.

She, at different times stressed the need for those experiencing mental health disorders or feeling suicidal to quickly seek help. This can be from licensed mental health professionals;or from genuine servants of God, trusted family members or friends who will give them emotional support.

She challenges the reader to show empathy and support to those having mental health disorders, rather than stigmatising them, or being judgmental of them. When individuals, government and non-governmental organisations stand for mental health, people will enjoy a fulfilling life and the society will be a better place for all.

The 345-page book, published by Jochebed Publishing House in 2020, is used to commemorate the author’s 60th birthday.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE