Egbema Youth Council inaugurates new parliament members

New members of Warri North chapter of the Egbema Youth Council (EYC) in Delta State have been inaugurated into its second legislative assembly.

The members are to serve for a period of three years.

The assembly, made up of 22 members, with two each drawn from 11 communities is headed by six principal members, with Comrade Abraham Igbiriki as Speaker and Comrade Blessing Ojoye, Deputy Speaker.

Other principal members are Comrade Samson Agadigha as clerk of the house and Comrade Tiemo Tunemi, as Chief Whip, while Comrade Williams Itoko – and Comrade Samuel Maya will serve as Sergeant-at-Arms 1 and 2 respectively.

Speaking while inaugurating the assembly members, the Warri North EYC’s president, Comrade Kelvin Eferusuoa charged them to make good laws that would move the council and the Egbema kingdom forward.

One of the new parliament members, Comrade Ugedi, said it was an honour for him to be part of change in the Egbema kingdom.

