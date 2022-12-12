Youth council calls for Almajiri Education Bill

National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in partnership with voluntary organisations in Sokoto state, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President and others to hasten the enactment of the Almajiri Education Bill.

The NCYN Chairman, Sokoto State Chapter, Malam Yakubu Abubakar made the call at a joint press conference on Sunday.

Abubakar along with others appealed for the passage of Almajiri Education and Out of School Children Bill 2023 which was initiated and sponsored by Balarabe Kakale representing PDP Sokoto along with 17 other lawmakers.

He said the bill when passed into law would ensure the government provides a multimodal system of education that would tackle the menace of illiteracy and develop skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes.

According to him, the efforts would prevent youth poverty, delinquency and destitution as well as related ills in Nigeria.

“We urged Senate to give the bill speedy passage, Mr President to assent as soon as it gets to Presidency.

“We are also calling on the federal government to engage Nigerian youths in the implementation of the law.

“NYCN urged states government especially northern states to domestic the law in their respective states,” Abubakar said.

The groups commended President Buhari for assenting the Nigeria Start Bill (NSB) and stakeholders involved in providing the constitutional establishment of the Start-Up Act, 2022 which supports youth entrepreneurs.

Participants commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state for sending Executive Bill on Almajiri Education to the state Assembly.

Speaking in a goodwill message, the District Head of Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi, described the moves as timely in the proper direction in recognition not the present happenings in the country.

Umar-Jabbi attributed the rising cases of out-of-school children to poverty, parental neglect, poor adherence to family planning, population upsurge, misconceptions, insecurity and others.

