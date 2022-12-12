Tension in Ebonyi as gunmen set market ablaze

Unidentified gunmen have set some markets on fire destroying goods and properties worth millions of naira in Ebonyi State.

The incident which occured on Monday made people run for their dear lives as all businesses, offices were all shut down including banks.

According to a source, he said “Town is rowdy right now. I had to go back to my house as I saw everybody driving back and running away.”

Also corroborating, another source said “I am taking refuge in a hotel now. I went to buy a recharge card opposite the government house when I saw people running helter-skelter.

“I drove out of that area following heavy gunshots to Kpirikpiri where the road is deserted. People have parked their things inside their shops along that old Enugu road.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) SP Chris Anyanwu, in a message said no cause for alarm.

The message reads” Rumours of Killing/Burning within the metropolis renting the air. There is no cause for alarm. Ebonyi state is calm. However, if anything to the contrary is confirmed, I will come up with updates and briefs,” He said

Meanwhile, banks, filling stations and other businesses including markets and mechanic village are all shut down at the time of filing this report.

