NCDMB promises to improve Nigeria’s gas investment, increase country’s GDP

As the global demand for cleaner energy sources and the demand for the reduction of global carbon emissions continues to rise, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said that the country’s investment in gas production is poor and that the board has developed strategies to improve investment partnerships in the sector.

The General Manager, Corporate Communication, and Zonal Coordinator of NCDMB, Dr. Ginah O. Ginah, stated this stated during a Nigerian Content Capacity Building Workshop for media stakeholders with the theme: ‘Enhancing Media Competencies to Support Nigerian Content in a Gas Economy”.

He explained that in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration that 2021 – 2030 is Nigeria’s Decade of Gas and announcing the Federal Government’s determination to fully exploit the nation’s abundant gas resources, the NCDMB has mapped out strategies to ensure that Gas is made Nigeria’s transition fuel.

Explaining further he said the board has partnered with credible investors to develop critical projects in the sector to take Nigeria towards the goal, and that in total, they have partnered with 15 firms to set up projects covering modular refining, gas processing, gas distribution, power generation, and manufacturing.

He also revealed that some of the gas-based projects of the board include a partnership with Rungas to produce 1.2million LPG Composite cylinders per annum in Bayelsa and Lagos States and that it also collaborated with NEDO Gas Processing Company in Kwale, Delta State for the establishment of 80 million standard cubic feet per day gas Processing Plant and a 300 million standard cubic feet per day Gas Gathering hub.

He said “It is worthy of note that 70 percent of our investments are on gas-based activities, especially midstream and downstream gas. Our investments underscore the importance of gas to Nigeria’s economic sustainability, apart from its role in the energy transition.

“We know for certain that gas can lead Nigeria to food sufficiency, industrialization, increase in Gross Domestic Product, and electric power sufficiency.

“Above all, the investments by the NCDMB are helping to create employment opportunities for Nigerian youths, catalyze the local economy and achieve the Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic Roadmap

“The Board is also working with Duport Midstream to establish an Energy Park at Egbokor, Edo State. The park would include a 40 million standard cubic feet per day gas processing plant, 2,500 barrels per day modular refinery, and 20 megawatts power plants.

“The Board partnered with the NNPC to invest in Brass Fertilizer and establish 10,000 tonnes per day Methanol Production plant at Odioama, Brass, Bayelsa State, just as we are investing with Triansel Gas Limited in Koko, Delta State to establish a 5,000 Metric Tons per day LPG Storage and Loading Terminal Facility.

“Another important partnership is with Southfield Petroleum to establish 200 million metric standard cubic feet of the gas processing plant at Utorogu, Delta State. The project will produce 123,000 Million Tons Per Annum of LPG, about 10 percent of current LPG demand nationwide.

“In the same vein, the Board is collaborating with Amal Technologies to set up a plant in Abuja to produce Smart Gas/Smoke Detector Alarm devices.”

