Your ‘scamming’ shadow hunting you, Wike’s aide replies Sowore

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said that activist Omoyele Sowore, was only afraid of his “own scamming shadow,” describing his allegation that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Wike wanted to assassinate him as “one of the mind games he plays to sustain his life of scams.”

Olayinka, in a statement on Saturday, said the former presidential candidate of the African Alliance Congress (AAC) should rather face his criminal trial and be ready to provide the court judgment in which President Tinubu was convicted to defend his reckless statement.

The FCT Minister’s Spokesperson claimed Sowore has a lot of victims, citing an allegation against the former AAC presidential candidate after the 2023 general elections.

“In 2020, this same Sowore was accused by Oluwatosin Adeniji of pocketing an #EndSARS grant, which he (Sowore) applied for on her behalf without her knowledge.

Olayinka also accused Sowore of collecting grants from the MacArthur Foundation, among others, to train journalists.

“He is also known for using his online medium, SaharaReporters to blackmail and extort money from people while keeping his staff in abject poverty.

“Therefore, if there is any threat to the life of Sowore, it must be from those he had scammed or blackmailed. He should leave President Tinubu and the FCT Minister out of the impending repercussions of his life of scams.”

Olayinka, who said Sowore was already getting closer to the end of his wit, added that “All the noise he has been making about Wike in the last 48 hours is just the last kick of a dying horse. He knows the consequences and gravity of the charges against him. He is therefore playing his usual mind game so as to present himself as a victim in order to sustain his scams.

“He is running riot about the purchase of properties in the United States. Did the Minister deny that his wife has properties in the US? Is it an offence for anyone to own properties in the US through inheritance or purchase?

“And is that Sowore’s defence for publishing outright falsehood and calling the President a criminal?

“Is that his defence for doing Yahoo Yahoo by collecting millions of dollars from foreign donors under false pretense?

Olayinka maintained that Sowore can only run and hide under what he described as “Cashtivist” for a while, adding that such will get to the end.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

