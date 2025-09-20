Latest News

DHQ to probe ordnance explosion at DICON factory in Kaduna

Jacob Segun Olatunji
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) is to conduct a thorough investigation into an ordnance explosion that occurred at the Defence Industrial Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) facility in Kaduna, on 20 September 2025, which tragically resulted in one death and injuries to other personnel.

In a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Saturday by the Director, Defence Information (DDI), Brigadier General Tukur Gusa, the Military High Command regretted the incident and assured the public that the situation was under control and that there was no cause for concern.

It pointed out that preliminary reports indicated the explosion at the DICON factory in Kaduna occurred while specialists were concluding the destruction of remaining quantities of expired materials, including Ammonium Nitrates, Primer Caps, Propellants, and other hazardous substances.

It stated that the injured personnel were currently receiving medical treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

It further added that, “accordingly, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Gwabin Musa, has extended condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery for those injured.

The statement further explained that “the surrounding community has been reassured that DICON maintains strict operational safety standards and that the industry remains committed to upholding safety protocols and will conduct a thorough investigation to prevent future incidents.

