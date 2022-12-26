Your administration full of corruption, nepotism, Bishop Kukah hits Buhari hard again

For the umpteenth time, the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has once again attacked President Muhammadu Buhari on his fight against corruption, while citing nepotism as one major factor that characterised his administration.

He, however, commended his efforts in the area of infrastructure, where he acknowledged, there has been a measurable improvement in the landscape especially in the area of roads.

Speaking while delivering his Christmas message at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sokoto, titled “Let us turn a new leaf,” Bishop Kukah remarked that, “it is sad that despite your lofty promises, you are leaving us far more vulnerable than when you came, that the corruption we thought would be fought has become a leviathan and sadly, a consequence of a government marked by nepotism.

“In my Christmas Message last year, I pointed out the fact that you had breached the Constitution by your failure to honour and adhere to the federal character provisions of our Constitution. The evidence is all before us all.

“Nepotism is a cancer which has consumed us in the last few years. We have paid the price of nepotism entrusting power into the hands of mediocres who operate as a cult and see power purely as an extension of the family heirloom.

“In my Easter Message last year (April 4, 2021), titled, Before Our Glory Departs, I drew attention to the urgent need for us to reclaim our glory because it was slipping away from our hands. Before our eyes, the notion of patriotism was becoming alien in the minds of our young people.

“Before our eyes, the capital letters that spelt Nigeria are falling to the pressures and irruptive forces of primal ethno-religious nationalisms. Before our eyes, a dubious jihadist culture has held our nation to ransom with the government simply looking away.”