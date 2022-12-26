Social media boils over murdered lawyer, Bolanle Raheem in Ajah

By Israel Arogbonlo
Late Bolanle

Nigerians on social media have condemned the murder of a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem in the Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day.

She was allegedly shot by a trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who is currently in custody, according to the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

“The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody,” Hundeyin tweeted on Monday.

He also said the policemen will be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti for further investigation.

“The Lagos State Police Command condoles with the family, friends and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has been in touch with the family and the Nigerian Bar Association since yesterday and has given firm assurances that justice will definitely prevail.”

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the deceased and her family were together in a car.

While the cause of the shooting is yet to be confirmed by Tribune Online, an eyewitness account reveals the victim was hit by bullets and died in the hospital where she was rushed to.

Tribune Online understands this is not the first time such a gory incident would be happening in the area. Earlier, a 31-year-old man identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Land Estate, Ajah was also shot dead by a police officer attached to the same police division (Ajiwe).

Social media reacts

Already, some Nigerians have condemned the killing of Raheem and demanded justice.

Read some reactions gathered by Tribune Online below:


 

