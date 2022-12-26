Social media boils over murdered lawyer, Bolanle Raheem in Ajah

Nigerians on social media have condemned the murder of a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem in the Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day.

She was allegedly shot by a trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who is currently in custody, according to the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

“The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody,” Hundeyin tweeted on Monday.

Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody. They are to be moved to the SCID for further investigation. https://t.co/6Q0nYYEsMd — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) December 26, 2022

He also said the policemen will be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti for further investigation.

“The Lagos State Police Command condoles with the family, friends and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has been in touch with the family and the Nigerian Bar Association since yesterday and has given firm assurances that justice will definitely prevail.”

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the deceased and her family were together in a car.

While the cause of the shooting is yet to be confirmed by Tribune Online, an eyewitness account reveals the victim was hit by bullets and died in the hospital where she was rushed to.

Tribune Online understands this is not the first time such a gory incident would be happening in the area. Earlier, a 31-year-old man identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Land Estate, Ajah was also shot dead by a police officer attached to the same police division (Ajiwe).

Social media reacts

Already, some Nigerians have condemned the killing of Raheem and demanded justice.

A Nigerian Police Officer from Ajiwe division shot and killed Bolanle Raheem on Xmas day. It is from this same division an Officer killed Gafaru Buraimoh about 2 weeks ago.

This barbarism by the Nigerian Police must come to an end.

These Murderers must pay for their crimes!!! — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) December 26, 2022

A lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, is reported to have been shot and murdered at close range on Christmas Day by a rogue policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Division, Ajah. This is barbaric. It is a sad commentary that despite EndSARS, Nigerians are still being slaughtered by the police. pic.twitter.com/zEp69zu2Kf — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) December 26, 2022

Two killings from the same Ajiwe police division in Ajah in less than three weeks.

Mrs Bolanle Raheem was murdered on Christmas day by a trigger horny police officer.

When will these extrajudicial killings ever stop?

Is the police still our friend? pic.twitter.com/AMXMlJIC08 — Alex Oriprite (@AlexOriprite) December 26, 2022

This time yesterday Barrister Bolanle Raheem was still alive. She was probably getting ready to head to church. Unknown to her she would be killed by men in uniform who are paid to protect her from harm. What a country — Eniola Akinkuotu (@ENIBOY) December 26, 2022

If Nigeria can happen to Barristers who know their rights. Where is the hope of the common man? RIP Bolanle Raheem — Doctör Penking™ (@drpenking) December 26, 2022

It's s time the @PoliceNG direct its officers on patrol and vehicular inspection within our communities and cities not to be in possession of firearms. Punishing the officer who shot Bolanle Raheem alone won't meet the justice of the situation given the re-occurrence of this act pic.twitter.com/O6IboA3Dsu — Christian Ededhor Esq. (@Chrisededhor) December 26, 2022

Why can't we just have festivities without avoidable sorrow? Bolanle Raheem wasn't a criminal, she's just a mother who took her four kids to an eatery. But a mad, trigger happy and most likely drunk policeman cut her life short. Leaving four kids without their Mom 😭 💔… pic.twitter.com/ITJ4e8mkEo — R E S O L U T E man! 💯 (@NigeriaHeist) December 26, 2022