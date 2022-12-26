Christmas celebration: Ogun fetes over 1000 children

Over 1000 children were hosted by the Ogun State Government through the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism for the 2022 Christmas celebration.

The State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Adijat Adeleye -Oladapo said the Christmas party tagged “Ori-Omi Children’s Party 2022, was organized to give children within Abeokuta, the state capital, a memorable celebration.

Adeleye-Oladapo assisted by the Special Assistant on Youth, Comrade Olamide Lawal, said the celebration was one of the ways to spread love among the children.

According to her, “This is one of the present administration’s lofty ideas of spreading love and integrating children into Christmas celebration. We as an administration understand that the celebration is incomplete without children being touched tenderly with love.”

The children most of age 2-18 years were given various branded gift items, in addition to special gifts awarded to winners in dancing competitions/games while others were thrilled with the attractions of bouncing castles and horse riding in the yuletide celebration program.

In their respective remarks, some of the children including Emmanuel Nwabusi, Kolade Adegoke, and Esther Fagbenro, expressed deep gratitude to Governor Dapo Abiodun, for what they described as an act of kindness, saying that the celebration was top-notch.

Also, Abdulwasiu Banmeke who spoke in their native language after emerging winner in a dancing competition said, “I have been here for over eight hours and so pleased with the various programs being done that made me interact with others freely in spite not knowing them closely, I hope this will continue at every festive period”