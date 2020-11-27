You have weathered the storm: Aregbesola congratulates Oyetola on second year anniversary

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola finally made a u-turn from going ahead to celebrate the 10th anniversary of progressive governance in Osun State as scheduled for today, Friday, 27, 2020 as he sent a congratulatory message to his successor in office, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on the celebration of his second year in office.

The congratulatory message was sent via a letter personally signed by the Minister and made available to Tribune Online on Friday.

The letter reads: “I write to congratulate you on the second anniversary of your administration. Look back with pride and nostalgia the hard-fought battle of your election and the continuation of progressive administration in the State of Osun.

“There have been challenges along the line- the inclement national financial weather, the COVID-18 pandemic and others not so significant. But you have weathered the storm admirably and steadied the ship of state.

“The challenges will no doubt present a new format as you step into the third year. These are heightened political participation. Go deliver more dividends of Democracy and increases demands from the political system. I have no doubt that you will cope nicely.” He added.

Please continue to make the welfare of the people your biggest concern. They are the reason for state creation. Without them, there will be no government or any political office to occupy.

“Once again, congratulations, as I wish you a resounding success in the office of life.

“My regards to your good wife, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola and the entire cabinet of the State of Osun.”

