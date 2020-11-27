I accept my impeachment in good faith, it was the will of God for me, former Speaker of Gombe Assembly declares

The impeached Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim has declared that he accepted the development in good faith without holding anything against anyone.

The former Speaker who spoke to our Correspondent on phone over the development said: “Alhamdulillah, as you have said, it is something that is an in house issue among members of the Assembly, it happened as you heard at the plenary and I have accepted it in good faith with my two hands opened.”

He added that “it is the will of God for me because there is nothing that can happen to a human being without the knowledge of God. Since it is a divine thing, honestly I have accepted it wholeheartedly.”

Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim, however, said that “As you heard, my joy is that I was not inducted of any corrupt issue, had it been that today the members inducted me of any grieving offence, then, it would have been something different, but since no serious offence was levelled against me and they thought it wise to effect the change, so be it”.

He added that “if the development will give peace and harmony to the House and it is good for the state government, I am in support of it because I am a devout Muslim, I believe it was God’s plan for me.”

It will be recalled that the former Speaker, Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim was on Monday impeached by 16 out of the 24 members of the Assembly for what the Chief Whip of the House described as a loss of trust and confidence in the former Speaker.

