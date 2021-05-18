Yoruba Professionals foundation kicks off 4th free entrepreneurial development training

The Yoruba Professionals Foundation (YPF) supported by the umbrella body of Yoruba Self Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) has kick-started the 4th edition of its Free Entrepreneurial Development Training Series featuring knowledge-based courses such as robotics and smart homes automation, solar technologies and paints production in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Other courses available at the training include solar and inverter technologies, customer relations and management, market research and business development.

The training, according to the convener of YPF, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, was designed to create jobs in Yoruba land through the promotion of knowledge-based entrepreneurship and empower Yoruba descents for self-reliance and economic development.

The 4th series is scheduled to end on Friday, May 21, 2021, with a closing ceremony that will feature awards of certificate of participation to successful trainees.

Other partners at the ongoing 4th series are Ah’IYAH Technologies, WTL Technologies, Seasalt Consulting, Comfort Paints and NB Data Analytics.

Dignitaries that attended the brief opening ceremony earlier include Professor Banji Akintoye, ably represented by a United States-based entrepreneur, Mr Lanre Aremu; Convener and President of YPF, Mr Maxwell Adeleye; the administrative secretary of IOO, Dr Tunde Amusat; YPF Legal and Finance Director, Barr. Oladapo Kayode as well as resource persons; Mr Adebambo Adebowale from Ah’IYAH Technologies, Mr Samuel Adegboro from the Comfort Paints and Mr Samson Ogunsola of the WTL Technologies.

