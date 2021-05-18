Stakeholders move to upgrade Oyo school of survey

The Governing Council of the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, have concluded plans to upgrade the 113-year-old Institution.

This was even as the Council also moved to appoint a substantive Registrar for the school as O. O. Oyedele, the acting Registrar is expected to be confirmed by the council.

Speaking at the Council’s meeting on Tuesday, the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF) and the Council’s chairman, Surv. Samuel Adeniran Taiwo, said the meeting will fine-tune some critical decisions taken previously.

The FSS which was established in 1908 is the only school that specializes majorly in surveying, geo-informatics and related courses in the country.

He stressed the need to continue to make useful contributions for the advancement of the school.

Taiwo also charged members of the council to work assiduously towards further development of the school as there were many issues to resolve to achieve progress.

