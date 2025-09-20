Yoruba groups hail Dangote Refinery over constant fuel price reduction 

Yoruba Council Worldwide (Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye), an umbrella body for all Yoruba indigenous people globally, led by Aare Oladotun Hassan, alongside over 30 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), has appraised Dangote Refinery over the constant reduction in price of crude oil products, describing the refinery as a huge blessing that had indeed come to stay.

The groups, led by Aare Hassan, gave the applause, while on a courtesy visit to the refinery, saying that they were proud to mobilise support for Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the entire management of Dangote Refinery over the recent embroiled crises with the DAPMAN, NUPENG, IPMAN, and other oil and gas unions on crude oil products prices.

Hassan, applauding Dangote Refinery for being a huge blessing that had come to stay, said the groups had watched with keen interest to dissect the real issues, but could only see hatred, misinformation, misconception, and lies of monopoly cries.

According to him, the refinery has surmounted the courage to dismantle the entrenched oil cabals, all of whom are conniving to destroy the Nigerian masses with deadly venomous policies of fuel subsidies, unholy N70 charges per litre by NUPENG and other unions aimed at stagnating the nation, saying that it surely deserved a commendation for such bold courage.

This was just as he noted that Dangote Refinery had been able to address the incessant “market disruption with his 650,000 bpd capacity alongside the 4000 CNG trucks tankers, and 6000 truck cargoes, totaling 10000 trucks costing 2trillion Naira to move the products to the consumers at no cost, with value added of over 40,000 jobs capacity.”

Hassan, however, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure high tariffs increase to discourage fuel importation, saying that he should also increase crude supply to Dangote Refinery with a license for oil exploration.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure high tariffs increase to discourage fuel importation and also increase crude supply to Dangote Refinery with a license for oil exploration,” he said.

Besides, Hassan also requested the president to nationalise the oil well to allow for proper dredging to avoid making the majority of licensed sites become desolate and moribund.

He also implored all Nigerian citizens to rally maximum support and protect the laudable investment of Dangote’s Refinery, having succeeded in uprooting the cabals in the sugar and cement industries, with little or no dependence on importation presently.

“Hence the need to end the age-long pains and agony of fuel importation leading to aggravated injustice.

“Dangote is a patriotic Nigerian per excellence who put his all to offer Nigerians relief and smiles by reducing the price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) from N1,030 to N851.

“Dangote Refinery also reduced Diesel from N1,700 to N1,020 just within a year, with huge storage capacity to sustain Nigeria, a great landmark targeted towards building the Nigeria of our dream.

“We thereby warn the aforementioned cohorts of unions to stop peddling lies against Dangote Refinery, while saluting Mr Devakumar V. G. Edwin, the Vice President, Oil & Gas Petroleum and Petrochemical Industry Limited, who represented Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group at the visit,” he said.

The group leader said that the onsite assessment was carried out on the Dangote Refinery premises, saying that based on observation, it was unanimously agreed that the refinery was exceptionally excellent, in accordance with global best standard practice and capacity.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

