FG urged to honour Alaafin Ladigbolu, five others over 1914 amalgamation treaty

An Abuja-based socio-cultural group, Oyo Forum, has called on the Federal Government to posthumously honour the Late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Siyanbola Ladigbolu, Sultan Muhammadu Maiturare and Obong of Calabar, To. Henshaw for their part in the signing of the 1914 Amalgamation Treaty.

Others recommended by the group include Abubakar Garbai (Shehu of Borno), Usuman bin Abdullahi (Usuman Dan Maje) Emir of Kano, and Sir Kitoye Ajasa (Barrister and Legislator).

In a letter titled “Request for posthumous national honours for the Fathers of the Nation involved in the 1914 Amalgamation”, the Chairman and Secretary of the group, Engineer Segun Owolabi and Dr. Ayeleke Dauda, noted that recognising these figures is necessary over a century after the treaty.

The group said, “On behalf of the Oyo Forum, Abuja, we respectfully write to urge the Federal Government to confer posthumous national honours on six eminent Nigerian leaders — traditional and civic — who, by virtue of their leadership of their respective communities signed the 1914 Amalgamation Treaty that unified the Northern and Southern Protectorates into one nation, Nigeria.

“These six individuals, fondly regarded as Fathers of the Nation in this context, demonstrated uncommon foresight and sacrifice in laying the foundations for a united Nigeria, transcending the North and the South, the East and the West. It is only fitting that, more than a century later, our country formally recognizes and honours their contribution.”

The group further requested, “We respectfully request that the Federal Government should

document the contributions of these six individuals in the official records of Nigeria’s amalgamation.

Confer appropriate posthumous national honours — such as the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR); Name streets in Abuja, the Federal Capital in their memory; Integrate their legacy into national history curricula and public memorials to educate future generations on their patriotism and service to the nation.”

It also noted that “these leaders gave their consent and legitimacy to the union of the North and South, the East and West. It is our collective duty to ensure that their collective labour is not in vain.

“We have full confidence in your office and the Federal Government to do the needful to honour these patriots, and we trust that your action will further strengthen our nation’s unity and appreciation of its foundational history.”

