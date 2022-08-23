Yoruba elders task politicians, supporters on issue-based campaigns

Ahead of the 2023 general election, some concerned Yoruba elders have cautioned desperate politicians against profiling the Igbo wherever they reside in the country, noting that Ndigbo are known to be peaceful, hard working, accommodating and law-abiding.

The elders, who operate under the auspices of Conference of Concerned Yoruba Elders (CCYE), said the warning followed intelligence reports suggesting desperate attempts to discredit the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, whose soaring popularity, according to them, has continued to unsettle his opponents.

In a statement at the weekend by the national coordinator, Professor Olusegun Ajibola, and the national secretary, Dr Mrs iyabode C. Adisa, they wondered why the evil act of one individual said to have masterminded the burning of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) terminal at Oyigbo, Lagos State, should be the basis for judging the Igbo.

The elders, who claimed that they are non-partisan, and non-aligned, said their concern remained a fair and peaceful electoral process, as well as the election of a new set of leaders, who recognises the enormity of the challenges confronting the Nigerian State, and have shown demonstrable capacity to fix same.

The statement read: “We are eminent Yoruba elders, and we endorse Peter Obi’s rescue Nigeria agenda and are not IPOB members.

“Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba group, has openly endorsed Peter Obi. Are they members of IPOB supporters too? Northern Elders for Peace and Development have endorsed Peter obi. Are they also IPOB members?

“I think we must be responsible in our campaign in other not to divide Nigeria further on ethnic lines. We call on all these politicians to convince Nigerians on their programme rather than sponsoring media campaign of calumny against Peter obi and the Igbo nation.”

“Should this campaign of calumny against Peter Obi continue, we may have no choice than to begin to name those behind the media attack against Obi, we know their sponsors, we know how he camped over 500 youths in Abuja for over three weeks just to learn skills to attack Peter Obi. We know how some Chinese firms were also employed for this purpose too.”

