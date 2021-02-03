Yoruba descendants in North America drum support for Sunday Igboho

The National Association of Yoruba Descendants in North America (Egbe Omo Yoruba ti North America) has lent its support to the activities of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (also known as Sunday Igboho) targeted at freeing Yorubaland from the hold of killer herdsmen.

The association, in a statement issued, on Wednesday, and signed by its President, Duro Odimayo Akindutire, called on the Federal Government to protect all Nigerians and give consideration to the restructuring of the country to end the various crises beleaguering the nation.

The association also counselled the Federal Government to refrain from arresting Sunday Igboho noting that such a move would only escalate the current situation.

The statement reads further, “How do we explain the recent order by the Nigerian government to arrest Sunday Igboho? We warned that the activities of the terrorist herdsmen had gotten out of control; our men and women are kidnapped for ransom and in most cases killed even when the ransoms are paid, the sole livelihood -farming is destroyed through grazing of economic crops rendering our economy prostrate, our women and children are being raped by depraved herdsmen and kidnappers.”

It added that rather than for the government to secure the country, “Projects like RUGA, cattle colony, waterways bill to vest the control of most of our land in the Federal Government, to further aggravate the security situation and subjugate the Yoruba people to perpetual slavery were and are being rammed down our throats.”

The association added that all the suggestions offered by it and other groups to save the country from the precipice such as restructuring, ranching, return to 1963 Constitution, implementation of the National Conference recommendations, had been ignored by the government.

The statement added, “Take our pulse, Igboho is delivering Yoruba message and we are solidly in support of his actions. Any attempt to arrest him will further escalate the tension created and we may never recover from the aftermath.”

