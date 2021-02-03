Stock market sustains loss by 0.1 per cent

Bearish sentiments persist in the domestic equities market on Wednesday’s as the All Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.10 per cent to close at 42,000.01 points amid sustained profit-taking activity.

Hence, the year-to-date gain of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ASI declined to 4.2 per cent even as the number of losers outweighed that of the gainers.

The negative sentiment at the Exchange, on Wednesday, followed profit-taking on Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), WAPCO, Flour mills of Nigeria and Ecobank Transnation Incorporation whose stocks depreciated by 2.1 per cent, 1.6 per cent, 3.0 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively.

Similarly, performance across sub-sector gauges tracked was bearish as all the sub-indices tracked closed southwards; the NSE Banking, the NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial indices contracted by 0.14 per cent, 2.09 per cent, 0.22 per cent, 0.05 per cent and 0.12 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, activity in the market was mixed as total deals and volume of stocks traded moderated by 17.20 per cent and 9.21 per cent to 5,887 deals and 0.50 billion units respectively; however, the value of stocks traded rose to N5.3 billion.

