Yinka Odumakin: Yoruba has lost a gem, and dependable ally ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has reacted to the death of Publicity Secretary of the pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, saying with his death, Yoruba had lost a gem, who, according to him was a dependable ally.

Besides, Iba Adams, who spoke in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, Odumakin’s passing was one death too many which had left a vacuum and a personal loss.

The Yoruba Generalissimo, who received the news of the death of Odumakin with shock and trepidations, further described it as a big loss to the Yoruba nation, adding that death had dealt the Yoruba nation a big blow, leaving in its wake, sad memories of the loss of a brother, a friend and dependable ally.

While mourning his friend of many years, Iba Adams added that the late Odumakin was a true Yoruba son, a committed fellow, and the voice of the people, especially, the downtrodden, saying the late Afenifere’s spokesperson would be missed for his commitment and bravery.

“We’ll all miss his voice. We’ll miss his commitment, we’ll miss his bravery because the late Yinka Odumakin’s fearless image loomed larger than what we can easily forget in a hurry.

“He was a phenomenon that spoke truth to power. He cut a picture of an all-rounder, a media personage, an analyst and public commentator that had warmed himself to the hearts of many people.

“His exit had left a big vacuum in the social and political milieu and Nigerians will always remember him for who he was because, in his life, the late Odumakin was truly one of the few gifted souls of our race.

“The extent of the shocking news for me has been inexplicable. It will take a very long time for me to accept the realities of his death.

“We are in the struggle together, we shared so many memories together and I was very close to the family, so for me, it was a personal loss and I wish my sister, his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin and the deceased’s relatives well, especially at this trying moments.

“For the Yoruba nation, and Afenifere as a whole, Odumakin’s imprints will always be in the book of history, but as much as his death was so rude and shocking, we are consoled that the man died, though, very young, he will be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria and the Yoruba nation in particular,” Iba said.

