Yeye Asa to host 2nd edition of Indiana African Festival in Indianapolis August 20

One of the socio-cultural fiestas that brings Africans together under one roof to showcase the pride of the continent in the US, Indiana African Festival is set to rally cultural enthusiasts in the diaspora to a day celebration.

The African Festival, which is the second edition, will host Africans in diaspora to a night of celebration and honour at 4213 Lafayette road, Indianapolis, IN 46254 on August 20, 2022 at 5:00 pm American time.

According to the Founder, Indiana African Festival, Yeye Asa of Indiana, USA, Mrs Habibat Omotoyosi Odumala, who shared the brief with Travelpulse&MICE, the festival is a potpourri of the best cultural display of what binds and shows the essence of the African continent; in history, attires and communalisms.

Yeye Odumala who is an ardent promoter of Nigerian indigenous culture in the diaspora believe that culture, which is a people’s way of life should radiate in all human endeavors and be promoted and preserved jealously at every point in time and place.

“A people without culture are already on the verge of extinction and since it is the way of life and an identity of a people, we must, at every place we find ourselves, create a narrative around us for people of the same historical and cultural norms and values to embrace and celebrate with pride.

“So we use the African Festival as a celebration of Africans to remind us of our origin and also use it as a rallying point for people in the diaspora to reunite at least once in a year to celebrate the beauty and aesthetic value of the African story.”

Yeye Asa disclosed to Travelpulse&MICE that the goal of the festival is to bring Africans together under one roof with one destiny at the same time encouraging and appreciating their different efforts and hardwork as Africans who have carved niche for themselves in different fields of human endeavours with an annual awards.

She hinted that the event is a non-profit event solely funded by her as part of her sociocultural support to remind diasporan Africans of their unique culture and origin while preserving it for future generation said the event still need partners and sponsors from all over the world to upscale the output of the event.

Speaking on acceptability, she said “I can say the event is accepted all over the USA now; this a vision that is coming to pass. There’s is a lot of criticisms…but the love that the African Festival has overshadows it, all Africans countries that we can reach are involved and it may surprise you to know that African Americans and whites were present last year.

“The event is a blend of different attractions that no one can resist because the African Festival is a full pack of the people; attire, food, cultural displays, dance, among other attraction were in showcase at the last one and this year’s event is going to have more spectacles.”

The Indiana African Festival will also honour 26 personalities who have made remarkable difference in their chosen careers, among them are Jim Herbal, RRMV, 2-22FM Radio, Texas, USA, Lawenz LLC Autos, Ajoke Welfare Foundation, Dansay Autos, Eto Herbals, K-Arise African Stores and others.

“Royal fathers to grace the 2022 edition of the Indiana African Festival are Oloyotunji of Oyotunji Kingdom, Oba Adejuigbe OEA Adefunmi II and THE Olu of Itori Kingdom, Oba Abdul Fatai Akorede Akamo,”Yeye Odumala added.