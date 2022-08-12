NCPC boss honoured with Peace Ambassador Award

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam has been awarded Peace Ambassador by the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students (NANNS). The award was presented to him in his office at the NCPC corporate headquarters in Abuja, recently.

Pam, in his address appreciated the association for considering him worthy of the award, adding that he is elated to see focused, purposeful and articulated youths coming together for a better course.

He stated that most problems of the country are the youth who have made themselves agents of negative tendencies. As such, he urged the association to fully utilise the platform to organise programmes that bring hope to the youth and the country at large.

Rev. Pam challenged youths to go on research in order to develop themselves,” The greatest knowledge you will have is not the one you learn in the classroom, but the one you discover by yourself,” he said.

He encouraged them to always do the right thing always and don’t be discouraged when their voices are not heard, adding that they will be remembered some day.”

Earlier, during the visit, the leader of the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students, Comrade Usman El-Yakub said that they were in the NCPC office to identify with the Executive Secretary and also to present an award of excellence to him, following his track records of good leadership and humanitarian services.

Comrade El-Yakub explained that the association is a non-governmental body formed by students in the North, with the aim of orientating students to disengage in negative practices like drug abuse and cultism. He further explained that they organise lectures, skill acquisition programmes, as well as partner with security agencies in order to give their contributions to the society.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Award of Excellence to the Executive Secretary as a token of encouragement and appreciation from the student community for his gesture to the community.