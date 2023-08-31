A new video has emerged of former Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a vehicle addressing the camera, seemingly days before his reported death.

Several reports claim the clip was filmed in mid-August, but it is unclear where it was recorded.

In the short video, posted on Wagner’s Grey Zone Telegram channel, he says: “For those talking about whether I’m alive or not, how I’m doing, now it’s the weekend, the second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa.

“For those who like to discuss my elimination, private life, income or other things – basically I’m fine.”

He is seen wearing camouflage gear and a hat, as well as a watch on his right hand.

The weekend he references could be the 19th or 20th of August – three days before he was reportedly killed in a plane crash north of Moscow on 23 August, two months to the day after he led a failed mutiny against top Russian officials.

The aborted rebellion, during which he demanded the ousting of defence minister Sergei Shoigu, was the biggest challenge to President Putin’s rule since he rose to power in 1999.

Russia said it confirmed his death in the crash following genetic tests but did not reveal the cause.

He was buried privately in a “farewell ceremony” in a St. Petersburg cemetery on Tuesday, according to his press team.

(SKY NEWS)

