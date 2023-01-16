Yerima sworn-in acting Oyo CJ, unveils three-point agenda

She particularly sought the support of the Makinde-led executive arm of

The acting chief judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima has affirmed her dedication to effective justice delivery, judicious allocation of resources allocated to the judiciary and turnaround of judicial infrastructure.

Yerima unveiled this mission statement after she was sworn in by governor Seyi Makinde as acting chief judge of the state, at the ceremony held at the State Secretariat, Ibadan, on Monday.

She particularly sought the support of the Makinde-led executive arm of government, affirming her loyalty, dedication and diligence to justice delivery in the State.

“It behooves me at this time to do my very best for the good of Oyo. And as I stated some months back when I led the team from the judiciary to defend our 2023 budget, every resource given and allotted to the judiciary would be judiciously utilized for the benefit of justice delivery and service to the good people of Oyo.

“It has always been my vision, so help me God, and with the assistance of the executive arm, to turn the judiciary, in the area of good infrastructure, to her status as pacesetter once again.”

Yerima, born 8th September 1958, replaces Justice Munta Ladipo who retired from active service in the state judiciary last Friday, having attained the mandatory retirement age of 65 for High Court judges.

Speaking after administering the oath of office to Yerima, governor Seyi Makinde assured of support for the acting chief judge to effectively carry out the work.

In supporting Yerima’s quest for improved judicial infrastructure, Makinde assured of the completion of ongoing modernization of the High Court and Magistrate Courts.

Makinde explained that Yerima was being sworn in in an acting capacity and not substantive because the state awaited the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).





Noting Yerima’s several travails in the course of her years of judicial service, which she overcame, Makinde expressed confidence in the ability of Yerima to live up to her task, as expected.

Among those witnessed the swearing-in ceremony were the deputy governor of the state, Mr Bayo Lawal; speaker of the state assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin; immediate past Oyo chief judge, Justice Munta Ladipo; president of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Moshood Abass; Iba Oluyole, Nureni Akanbi; Oyo Commissioner of Justice, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo and several others.