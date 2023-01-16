NBA President, Lagos AG storm court over alleged murder of Bolanle

It would be recalled Bolanle Raheem was shot dead by a police officer on Christmas Day

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr Yakubub Mikyau and Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN on Monday, attended the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) for the trial of ASP Drambi Vandi, who allegedly killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day.

The NBA President, in company of the Chairman, NBA Lagos branch, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna‎ arrived the court at about 8:48 am.

It would be recalled Bolanle Raheem was shot dead by a police officer on Christmas Day, while inside a vehicle with her husband in the Ajah area of Lagos.

Meanwhile, the trial judge, Justice I.O. Harrison stood down the arraignment of Mr Drambi Vandi, following information that his lawyer is held up in traffic.

Earlier, the Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN, told the judge that he was informed the defence counsel was on his way.

Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos, allegedly shot Raheem while she was returning from an outing with her family.

He was arrested and appeared before Chief Magistrate C.A. Adedayo on December 30, 2022, a day after the Police Service Commission (PSC) approved his suspension.

