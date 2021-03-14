Yeni Kuti, Theo Lawson, others grace Afowoslide’s band live concert in Lagos

Entertainment
By Seyi Sokoya
Fela Felabration Yeni Kuti

It was a grand event in Lagos penultimate weekend as celebs, including Yeni Kuti, daughter of the late Afrobeat king, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti; music cum art enthusiast and Director of Freedom Park, Theo Lawson and others, graced the concert of versatile folklore and jazz musician, Afowoslide and the Abinibi groovy band.

The event, held at the Alliance Francaise de Lagos, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, gave lovers of live musical concert a thrilling moment as different artistes performed.

Afowoslide, who is a trombonist and accomplished musician, along with his band, Abinibi Groovy band gave a good account of himself by performing different medley, including three of his new songs:”Omo Eiipe Dagba”, “Ojúmó Ire” and “Tomorrow No One Knows”.

The live concert was anchored by Peter Jacobs. Other artistes that performed were Kwitee, Ifé, Peter Omatsola and Momentum. The guests at the two-hour concert included Chinese, German, and French nationals.

Monsieur Maurice, the Culture Officer of the venue, noted that he was glad that the live concert gave people an opportunity to unwind and have a great moment even as all participants had to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Afowoslide, a promoter of live music had in February 2020, hosted Charly Boy and his band and also Grammy Award-winning artiste, Lekan Babalola, at the Freedom Park.

Afowoslide with the UK-based percussionist, Babalola, did a tribute to late Victor Olaiya performing one of his hit songs, ‘Baby Jowo’.

 

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission: Seed of Life College, Ibadan, a school to reckon with for academic excellence. Date of exam. March 20,2021. For details check www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Entertainment

G-Worldwide set to thrill movie lovers with ‘Suga Suga’

Entertainment

NCC must sanitise the music industry —HOMAL

Entertainment

SJW Entertainment artiste, AcerbergTM set to release EP

Entertainment

19-year-old Esther Agine emerges winner of Miss Wazobia Nigeria Pageant

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More