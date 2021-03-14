G-Worldwide set to thrill movie lovers with ‘Suga Suga’

Leading Nigerian 360 Entertainment company G-Worldwide is set to release its debut feature film “Suga Suga” in cinemas nationwide. It was produced by New York Film Academy graduate and budding movie producer, Louiza Williams.

The film directed by Richard Omos Iboyi and executively produced by Festus Ehimare (Emperor Geezy), was completed in early 2021 and the movie is set to be released in cinemas nationwide on March 26.

With an ensemble cast that includes some of Nollywood’s finest, such as veterans, Taiwo Obileye, Charles Inojie, Ayo Adesanya, and heavy hitters Wale Ojo, Gregory Ojefua, Tana Adelana, Vivian Anani, Christian Paul, and a host of other amazing talents. Nigerians are definitely in for a treat.

According to the brains behind the film, Suga Suga is a romantic comedy that centres around the family of a wealthy billionaire whose lust for young girls tears his family apart on the one hand and also an intelligent young man who after failing to get a job with his driving school certificate, decides to disguise and work as a maid in the billionaire’s mansion.

The movie has lots of twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seats while tickling your funny bone the entire time. It’s a great movie that can be enjoyed by the entire family, it should definitely make your list of must-watch movies for 2021.

