How I am creating empowerment for women through my music, writings, drawings —Folashade

UK-based Nigerian Gospel singer and writer, Elizabeth Folashade, has expressed her delight at creating empowerment for women and making their lives meaningful with her works which remain her mainstay in the gospel ministry, adding that supporting women to reach their potential through mentoring and training would add value to the womenfolk.

With a career in fashion, arts and women empowerment, Folashade said she wants to keep using her God-given talent and abilities to provide suitable solutions that would enhance the skills of other women and support their growth and development.

Folashade, who apart from her music commitment is also passionate about writing and painting and has authored about 10 books, maintained that women must expand their horizon to fit into the fast-demanding society that tends to favour the men folk over them.

Speaking with R during an interview, Folashade said she has a real and deep-seated love for arts and drawings, saying she has illustrated more than 250 publications.

“As a lover of arts, music and women empowerment, I realised that I can use my medium to encourage women around the world that they could do more than they think they could do. This is why I am passionate about giving them hope,” she said.

Also speaking about her foundation that caters for vulnerable women, Folashade added that “my MFM women’s foundation offers a lifeline to uneducated, vulnerable and homeless women, allowing them to see and work to their full potential and providing for their families.”

As a lover of music who can sing a variety of styles including contemporary, gospel and classical music, Folashade hinted that there is a lot to come from her as the year continues to unfold.

