Global Afropop superstar, Yemi Alade is asserting her renowned musical prowess in her latest EP release which dropped earlier today titled ‘Mamapiano’. According to her, ‘Mamapiano’ is her version of the popular Amapiano sound.

On the EP, she experiments successfully with four brand-new tracks. Speaking to journalists earlier today, she said, “My ‘Mamapiano’ EP is the soundtrack to set the mood for the rest of the year into 2024. Just press play and I’ll do the rest. These four tracks carry rhythm and melodies that accompany you everywhere regardless of the occasion.”

She added, “I just wrapped up my 40 countries (USA / Europe) tour and I decided to end the year on a high with a playlist lift from me to you. This EP will certainly set the perfect mood and I assure you won’t need to skip a beat.”

She flaunts a mesmerising melody in the self-affirmation and gospel-inspired song titled ‘Mind Ova Mata’ (Amazing Grace).

While at it, she praises God for His love and grace, picking her up whenever she is down, and giving her hope and the ability to conquer.

‘EFCC’ is a party song that promises to be an instant TikTok success. The lyrics can be likened to lovers’ quarrel composed like an ideal conversation.

On ‘Get up’, it is a cocktail of genres (such as Afrobeat, Dance, Amapiano, Hip hop, Pop) and one can easily see the Michael Jackson flair that Yemi Alade delivers this track with. The track, according to reactions gathered online is already a likely party favorite.

On ‘Ogini’, she recounts a night spent with her girlfriends to celebrate her birthday. The song highlights the key elements including partying, extravagant spending and enjoying the moment.

In 2023, Yemi continues her reign on the continental music charts, with a collection of hits maintaining their dominance like ‘Lipeka’, ‘Fear Love’, ‘Fake Friends’ (Iró Ò re), ‘Pounds & Dollars’ featuring Phyno, ‘Baddie’, ‘Jo Jo’ featuring Bisa Kdei and ‘Bright Future’ with Mr Vegas.

