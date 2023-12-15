Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas on Friday presented the sum of ₦311,388,525,661.96 to the state house of Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year, with governance, Education and health sector projected as the majority priority.

The governor noted during the exercise that the 2024 state budget which is projected to strive and advance the Taraba social economic development agenda, would place strategic investments in education, infrastructure, Health Care development, agriculture and security.

According to him, the 2024 budget which is titled; ‘The Budget of moving forward’ would ensure the implementation of prudent financial management practices for the state to achieve sustainable growth, improve service delivery and enhance the overall well-being of the citizens.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the sum of 65,524,088,626.72 is allocated for governance, 43, 208,278,849.29 for education and 33,054,686,84804 is allocated for the health sectors.

Earlier, Hon. John Bonzena, the speaker Taraba State House of Assembly commended Governor Kefas for his developmental steps so far in ensuring a new Taraba of the citizens’ dreams.

Bonzena disclosed that the developmental agenda of Governor Agbu Kefas within the last six months has installed transformational hope in the minds of Tarabans, and pledged the assembly’s continued support for the executive arm of government to achieve development for Taraba state.

