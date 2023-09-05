FARMERS trying to sell their products can now do so fast and easy both locally and internationally through a platform created by Omoyele Omonira (YelGold).

This was made known by the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Omoyele Omonira, during the launch in his office at the Ultiads Plaza, YelGold complex, Elebu, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Speaking with journalists during the launch, Omonira described the platform as a revolutionary agro-allied marketing platform, which, would help the African farmers sell their farm produce fast and easy at their comfort zone.

The agricultural economist, said farmlinkup.com is a platform that would help farmers promote their farm products and services to potential consumers, seamlessly.

“It offers customers access to fresh and nutritious farm produce. It revolutionises the way you market your farm produce easily with just a click and saves you from being exposed to attacks from physical assaults.

“It also pays you while you share your referral links for people to join. It connects you to fellow farmers in and across the country, creating a community of farm professionals and enthusiasts.

“Farmers are rated by customers and comments sections are reviewed to nominate and award best farmers of the year in each country. It helps you to have fast solution to problems you are facing on agricultural product and services,” the chief operating officer said.

“It helps you have first hand information on agro-allied services and loans from government coffers. All categories of farm products are listed so that you can join this revolutionary farm movement that is about to bring massive sales to your doorstep,” he added.

“For off-takers, farmlink.com makes work easier and faster as it reduces logistic challenges. You don’t need to move from one market to another to another to showcase your products physically.

“Now, we are revolutionalising farming business, whereby you could just take the picture of your farm produce, upload, put your phone number, address and location there, and anybody that is in need of this product can always call you and get a delivery system, probably through a logistic platform to ship your items to the consumers.” He explained.

Appealing to the newly sworn in Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari to carry the youths along in his programmes Omoyele said: “The Minister should not leave the agric sector to the elderly ones alone, he should try to provide more incentives for the younger farmers as well.





“We should not leave the farm to our fathers that are their late 60s and 70s, we should find a way to empower the younger ones that are into farming, the Minister should create incentives for the younger ones because agriculture is the food basket of the nation and if we manage it well it will produce food for the world, nobody can survive without eating.”

“Government should assist our youths in agriculture with soft loans, and create enabling environment for them to thrive in that sector. With this farmlinkup.com platform more marketers can come on board, more logistic companies can come on board, and it is an avenue of creating employment for the youths, if government support this project, more opportunities can still come up for our youths and it will be a great opportunity for our country at large.”

