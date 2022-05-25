Yaman emerges Kwara PDP governorship candidate
A businessman, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Kwara state.
At the end of the election done in the presence of security agents and officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Alhaji Yaman scored 518 votes to beat Hon. Ahman Patigi and Professor Yisa Gana who polled 31 votes and 14 votes respectively.
Alhaji Yaman, who was an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in 2019, defected to the opposition party, PDP last year.
