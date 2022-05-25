IBEDC sensitises students on health, safety ahead of children’s day

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has sensitised students of Ibadan Municipal Government High School, Apata, Ibadan, on health and safety culture as part of the company’s activities to celebrate this year’s children’s day and in commemoration of the just concluded World Day of Safety and Health at Work.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), IBEDC, John Ayodele, said the sensitisation was to instil the consciousness of health and safety in the students as well as encourage them to adopt environment-friendly culture at an early age in order to save their lives and forestall livelong injuries.

In a statement, Ayodele said: “We are strategically embarking on these sensitisation visits of some public schools across our franchise to equip children with the safety skill set that will change their orientation about electricity safety and make them act proactively because, as we know, prevention is better than cure.

“IBEDC, as a socially responsible corporate entity with education at the core of its CSR thrust, decided that in addition to our annual donation of school materials and fees to some indigent students, we will leverage the Children’s Day celebration as a platform to teach children on safety.”

He maintained that IBEDC is committed to upholding global safety standards by instituting various safety programmes within its business areas for its customers as well as sustaining the health and safety culture the company has built over the years through continuous internal endeavours and collaborations with external safety agencies.

The representative of the COO at the sensitisation and Head, Health, Safety and Environment, IBEDC, Biodun Dirisu, noted that as the future of any nation, children should be intimated with the needed health and safety behaviours.





“For us at IBEDC, we are keying in from the angle of health safety and environment. Yes, the business we are into is the business of electricity but we all agree that electricity is a good servant but can as well be a bad master if not well managed or controlled or if we are ignorant of how to conduct ourselves around electricity or electrical equipment.

“We have brought the message down to the grassroots, to the students of this school and we have engaged them to always take cognisance of electricity each time they come around electrical equipment or electrically-powered environment, they should be mindful of how they conduct themselves because these students are our children. This message for us cannot be overemphasised and we have enjoined them to take some basic precautions in certain situations,” Dirisu said.

Some of the students at the sensitisation, including Abisola Owolabi and Muftaedeen Egbinola, expressed their gratitude for the lessons on health, environment and safety precautions learnt. They said the lessons would guide their behaviours around electrically-powered appliances or environments going forward.

The sensitisation visit was followed by the inauguration of a health and safety club in the school by IBEDC and a promise by the company to further engage members of the club on measures to help them act as first responders in situations of emergency.

It also featured a question and answer session between the students and staff of IBEDC on basic safety precautions and the distribution of exercise books to the students.

