Traditional rulers in Yagba land in Kogi West senatorial district of the state have vowed to work together in order to repress criminals and jointly safeguard the safety of Chinese projects, enterprises, and personnel.

The monarchs are the Agbana of Isanlu Kingdom, Oba Moses Babatunde Etombi, the Elegbe of Egbe Kingdom, Oba Irukera, the Elulu of Mopa Kingdom, Oba Jerome Joledo.

This was disclosed during a meeting held in the palace in Isanlu, the capital of Yagba East LGA.

They jointly called and urged relevant local departments to take substantive actions to protect Chinese projects, enterprises and personnel, purifying the local public security environment.

Over 100 leaders and entourage were present at the meeting including three obas, their traditional rulers, area command, divisional police officer with the police personnel, DSO of local government, vigilante Kogi State VGK, hunters, civil defense, immigration department, SIB and DSS.

According to the traditional rulers, since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China 50 years ago, China and Nigeria have joined hands, supported each other, respected and accommodated each other’s core interests and major concerns, thus achieving great cooperation results in respective fields.

At present, Nigeria-China cooperation is moving to a higher level. Chinese projects, enterprises and personnel have been making outstanding contributions and playing an irreplaceable role in promoting our development.





In order to further consolidate the sound development of Nigeria-China relation, protect the smooth operation of Chinese projects and institutions as well as the safety of enterprises and personnel, the three obas solemnly propose to the related departments and general public:

Safeguard the legitimate interests of Chinese projects and institutions, protect the safety of Chinese enterprises and personnel in Isanlu, curb violent acts by criminals, and jointly purify the public security environment. Furthermore, advocate for the public to abide by the law, live in harmony with and befriend Chinese people, jointly contribute to the economic and social development of Nigeria.

In addition, relevant departments should take action to collect and reward clues for China-related crimes, severely punish China-related crimes, and mobilise various forces to carry out actions such as patrol.

The director of security, Yagba East Local Government Area, Alebiosu Rafiu, said that he is very grateful for the contribution of Chinese enterprises to the local economic development, and it is his duty to maintain the safety of Chinese projects, enterprises and personnel in the local area.

The next step will be to mobilise relevant forces to cooperate with vigilante, hunters, police and other departments and organizations to carry out special protection operations.

The Police Chief of Yagba East LGA said that he strongly condemns all kinds of sabotage activities and criminal cases.

He calls on local people to fight against them, provide criminal clues, and make suggestions for the police to solve cases and bring lawbreakers to justice. He said that the next step will be to mobilize police force to solve the cases and carry out some actions such as patrol.

Responding on behalf of the benefitting security agencies which comprise of Nigerian Police, SSS, Civil Defence, Local hunters and Vigilance groups, the Isanlu Police area commander, ACP Okoye Thomas expressed gratitude to the Chinese company and the Isanlu paramount ruler for the gesture, saying they will continue to do everything humanly possible to guaranty safety of lives and property.