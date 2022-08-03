World Bank APPEALS project gets new task team leader for Nigeria 

A new World Bank task team leader (TTL) has been assigned for the agro-processing, productivity enhancement, and livelihood improvement support (APPEALS) project.

The incoming TTL, Dr. Manievel Emmanuel Sene formally took over from the outgoing TTL – Dr. Adetunji Oredipe at a brief ceremony held at the APPEALS National Coordination Office in Abuja.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Dr. Manievel commended the outgoing TTL for the tremendous progress the Project has so far made in achieving its target objectives; and urged the project staff to double their efforts to ensure the successful conclusion of the project by September next year.

In his remarks, the outgoing TTL, Dr. Oredipe thanked the project team for their support, urging them to support the new task team leader.

He noted that the project has achieved its project development objective (PDO) so far and pledged his continuous support towards the successful implementation of the Project. “I feel highly fulfilled looking at where we started and what we have achieved today,” Dr Oredipe added.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the national project coordinator of the APPEALS, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Jobdi assured the new TTL of the cooperation and commitment of all members of the Project staff to work with him to ensure that he successfully carries out his assignment.





The handover ceremony was witnessed by some World Bank-Nigeria officials; as well as management and staff of the APPEALS national coordination office.