World Bank APPEALS project gets new task team leader for Nigeria 

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
APPEALS task team leader,
A new World Bank task team leader (TTL) has been assigned for the agro-processing, productivity enhancement, and livelihood improvement support (APPEALS) project.
APPEALS project is an initiative of the Nigerian government and implemented by the World Bank. It is targeted at small and medium scale farmers.
It is expected that 35 per cent of the beneficiaries of the project will be women and youths who will be empowered along rice, cocoa, poultry, cashew, maize, ginger, diary, wheat, tomato, cassava and aquaculture value chains.
The projects targets 60.84 per cent male and 39.16 per cent females as beneficiaries in the participating states.
The incoming TTL, Dr. Manievel Emmanuel Sene formally took over from the outgoing TTL – Dr. Adetunji Oredipe at a brief ceremony held at the APPEALS National Coordination Office in Abuja.
Speaking during the handover ceremony, Dr. Manievel commended the outgoing TTL for the tremendous progress the Project has so far made in achieving its target objectives; and urged the project staff to double their efforts to ensure the successful conclusion of the project by September next year.
In his remarks, the outgoing TTL, Dr. Oredipe thanked the project team for their support, urging them to support the new task team leader.
He noted that the project has achieved its project development objective  (PDO) so far and pledged his continuous support towards the successful implementation of the Project. “I feel highly fulfilled looking at where we started and what we have achieved today,” Dr Oredipe added.
Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the national project coordinator of the APPEALS, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Jobdi assured the new TTL of the cooperation and commitment of all members of the Project staff to work with him to ensure that he successfully carries out his assignment.


The handover ceremony was witnessed by some World Bank-Nigeria officials; as well as management and staff of the APPEALS national coordination office.

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

Over 5000 Tinubu support groups set to merge, says James Faleke

Latest News

Okeagi day: Kogi community launches N25m development fund

Latest News

NHIA to cover 83 million Nigerians, abolish out-of-pocket expenditure, says DG 

Latest News

Police arrest six suspected killers of traditional ruler in Taraba

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More