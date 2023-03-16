The Chairman of the governing council of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Tuesday approved the appointment of Mr Ademola Oyebanji as the acting registrar of the college.

The appointment came as the tenure of the erstwhile registrar, Mr Kayode Momodu, ended on Tuesday, March 7.

According to a statement signed by the deputy registrar/head of Public Relations, Mr Joe Ejiofor, the appointment takes effect from Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

It also stated that Oyebanji would be the acting registrar pending the appointment of a substantive one in the foremost college.

Oyebanji, until the new appointment, was the deputy registrar/head of the academic board of the Department of the Registry.

