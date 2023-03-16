By Laolu Harolds

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation to Elizade University’s Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science and Cybersecurity.

Also fully accredited are Political Science and Sociology.

According to a statement by the registrar of the universality, Mr Omololu Adegbenro, this was contained in a letter addressed to the vice chancellor of the university, dated 9th March, 2023, and signed by the NUC’s deputy director of accreditation, on behalf of the executive secretary, Professor Rasheed Abubakar.

Initial accreditation of a new undergraduate programme is held after the programme has run for two academic sessions following approval for the establishment of the programme. Similarly, the initial accreditation of a new postgraduate programme is held after the programme has been run for one academic session following its approval.

According to the commission’s letter, six engineering programmes run by Elizade University: Automotive Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Information and Communication Engineering all got full accreditation, while International Relations too was fully accredited.

“All the postgraduate programmes run by the university: M.Sc Accounting, M.Sc Business Administration, Master of Business Administration, Executive Master of Business Administration, M.Sc Finance and M.Sc Human Resource Management, were fully accredited by the commission,” the letter read in part.

