X3M Ideas wins big at prestigious Lisbon advertising festival

Nigerian agency, X3M Ideas limited, recently claimed bronze at Lisbon advertising festival for its International Women’s Day (IWD) press campaign, ‘Make history equal for women’.

With this, X3M Ideas was the only African Agency to win an award at the festival this year and is one of the 17 with the winners in the international competition.

The agency also scored three finalist entries which included ‘Mum Hotline’, its integrated campaign for Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) and ‘Forgiven’ , X3M’s widely acclaimed social media campaign for Easter, all selected by an executive jury consisting of high profile, global creative leaders such as David Kolbusz, the Chief Creative Officer of Droga5.

The recognised work ‘Make history equal for women’ was previously selected as one of the 62 ads from across the globe for the 2020 ‘Great Ads For Good Exhibition’, and has been celebrated lots of times in the advertising community.

Speaking on the award, Founder and CEO, X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko said, “As the President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, it’s part of our agenda to keep putting Nigeria’s advertising on the global stage. I am glad we won this award as this is one step in the right direction.”

“The make history equal for women’ piece was one created with a deep sense of respect for women and we’re glad it is getting the recognition it deserves. We’re also grateful to the jury and our colleagues in the advertising industry, across the globe, for always supporting our work. And I’m proud of the X3M Ideas team as I know we will only continue to do great work that we can all be proud of,” he added.

Founded in 2012, by Steve Babaeko, X3M Ideas has become a strong point for the new generation of Nigerian creative agencies. Operating out of a model office space in the heart of Lagos, with footprints in East and South Africa, X3M Ideas’ clientele consists of some of Africa’s biggest brands including telecommunications giant Globacom Limited, Dangote, Multichoice, and FrieslandCampina WAMCO among many others.

Lisbon International Advertising Festival was created in 2016 and is one of the most exclusive worldwide festivals in advertising. Recognised internationally by the quality of its jury members and speakers, it has gained such importance that it is already considered one of the most prestigious advertising awards in the world by many advertising industry personalities.