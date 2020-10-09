Apple Music celebrates Nigeria with ‘Oshe Naija’ campaign

To celebrate the 60th year of Nigerian independence, Apple Music is launching ‘Oshe Naija’ (meaning Thanks Nigeria in Yoruba), a month-long campaign to honour Nigeria’s rich musical history.

The ‘Oshe Naija’ collection will feature the hottest new Nigerian releases, classic Nigerian albums, artiste essentials playlists and music videos, as well as some of the biggest names in Nigerian music taking over Apple Music’s hottest Nigerian playlists – Afrobeats Hits, Naija Hits, Alte Cruise and Afrobeats Workout.

Apple Music will also feature exclusive guest playlists curated by some of Nigeria’s most exciting celebrities and influencers.

“These songs in my opinion had a major impact on the growth and development of Afrobeats as a sound and culture,” explains legendary producer Don Jazzy, founder of leading Nigerian independent record label, Mavin Records, said.

“These Nigerian songs are a vibe and always make me proud of the incredibly talented artists we have in Nigeria. I chose these songs because they are on constant repeat, with the volume all the way up, whether I’m at home, working out, in my car or on holiday. These are feel good songs with great energy, for the culture! I’m happy that the world is finally catching on to how great our music is! Proudly Nigerian!” – Beverly Naya (actress and producer).

“To be part of the generation that has seen the rise of Afrobeats and AfroPop music has been nothing short of spectacular. Being a proud Nigerian and watching our musicians dominate the music scene, both locally and globally, brings me great joy and pride.” – Denola Grey (fashion consultant, actor, writer and an on-air multimedia personality).

“These songs have inspired me in every way possible starting from my childhood. Growing up in Nigeria, music has always been an inevitable part of my life. It’s the beat, the sound, the culture and the vibe. When I feel down, Afrobeats is always my go to. There’s something spiritual about it, I call it ‘spiritual gbedu’ that makes me dance and also gives me the confidence to start the day. Nigerian music not only celebrates culture and its people, but also reminds us of our essence and how powerful we are.” – Mayowa Nicholas (Nigerian fashion model).

“Music and sports have helped massively to put Nigeria on the map. You can learn a lot about Nigeria through our music.” – Henry Onyekuru (professional footballer for AS Monaco).

“Afrobeats inspires and motivates me to excel and be the best in my own career. It is my life soundtrack, when I train, when I fight, when I celebrate and when I am down. Afrobeats is ingrained in my DNA.” – Israel Adesanya (UFC champ).

“For me all of these songs bring back one good memory or another from during the times they made the airwaves.” – Del B (legendary producer).

“I think one of the reasons God blessed us with such a rich culture of beautifully hypnotic music is for us to accurately narrate our intense experiences as Nigerians. The songs I’ve picked perfectly narrate different stages in my life, from falling in love, having children, being frustrated with the situation of certain things in Nigeria, and then basically wanting to have a good old party! Happy Independence Day Nigeria!” – Toolz (Nigerian radio personality, talk show host, and presenter).

“Culture is a big deal for me and Nigerian music has always been the biggest driver of our culture. But while culture evolves and music evolves, Nigerian music has remained undefeated!” – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

“I selected these songs because they have had a huge impact on the Nigerian Music Industry at one point or the other, serving as a major influencer in spreading our music and culture to all corners of the world. These Songs have shaped the perception of people about Nigerians and Africans living in the diaspora.” – Bankulli (legendary producer, singer and songwriter).

“The future is all we can be that we have not become. Times over the years have been shaped by our beautiful rhythms that have shown our African heritage and the real Nigerian spirit, this list for me is Naija on chill.” – Ini Edo (actress).

“I’ve picked these songs and artists because of how much growth they’ve brought to Afrobeats by not just taking us to the world but also bringing the world to Africa.” – Director K (award-winning director, producer and cinematographer).

Over the last few years, some of the biggest cross-over collaborations with international artistes have been with Nigerian performers. Tracks like Davido and Summer Walker’s Afrobeats tour de force ‘D & G’, Wizkid and H.E.R’s laid back jam ‘Smile’, Burna Boy and Chris Martin’s socially-conscious anthem ‘Monsters You Made’ and Mr Eazi, J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s Afrobeats-Reggaeton mashup ‘Como Un Bebe’, have dominated the charts the world over, introducing an invigorated audience to the nuances of Afrobeats stylings.

As the flagship country at the forefront of catapulting African music onto the global stage, Nigeria has positioned itself as the biggest and most important market in Africa. Now discover the influences behind the superstars that have emerged from its cities and towns.