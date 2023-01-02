Wurld, Cuba, Bryson Tiller, other January 2nd Celebs

It’s another day to celebrate actors and entertainers around the world.

1. WURLD

Sadiq Onifade but better known as WurlD is a Nigerian singer and songwriter born in 1987.

The singer was born in Lagos but relocated to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue a secondary education and record music.

In late 2012, WurlD released his first single, “Beyond Our Dreams” from his debut EP titled Evolution, due summer of 2013.

He has worked with Mario, WurlD also teamed up with Timbaland’s artist, BK Brasco. He also co-wrote the hit song “Blow my Mind” by Davido featuring Chris Brown in 2019.

He describes his style of music as electro-fusion.

His hit songs include Show you off, MAD, Ghost town, Trobul, and Wayo.

2. CUBA GOODING JUNIOR

Cuba Mark Gooding Jr. born in 1968 is an American actor and comedian.





After his breakthrough role as Tre Styles in Boyz n the Hood, he appeared in A Few Good Men, The Tuskegee Airmen, Outbreak, and Jerry Maguire.

He appeared in four episodes of the TV series MacGyver from 1989 to 1991, playing the character Billy Colton.

He gained fame for his roles in Men of Honor as Carl Brashear and in Michael Bay’s World War II epic Pearl Harbor as Doris Miller.

In 2016, he portrayed O. J. Simpson in the FX drama series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, receiving a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, and co-starred in the sixth season of the FX anthology series American Horror Story.

3. TAYE DIGGS

Scott Leo “Taye” Diggs is an American stage and film actor born in 1971.