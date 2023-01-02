Wurld, Cuba, Bryson Tiller, other January 2nd Celebs

1. WURLD
Sadiq Onifade but better known as WurlD is a Nigerian singer and songwriter born in 1987.
The singer was born in Lagos but relocated to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue a secondary education and record music.
In late 2012, WurlD released his first single, “Beyond Our Dreams” from his debut EP titled Evolution, due summer of 2013.
He has worked with Mario, WurlD also teamed up with Timbaland’s artist, BK Brasco. He also co-wrote the hit song “Blow my Mind” by Davido featuring Chris Brown in 2019.
He describes his style of music as electro-fusion.
His hit songs include Show you off, MAD, Ghost town, Trobul, and Wayo.
2. CUBA GOODING JUNIOR
Cuba Mark Gooding Jr. born in 1968 is an American actor and comedian.
After his breakthrough role as Tre Styles in Boyz n the Hood, he appeared in A Few Good Men, The Tuskegee Airmen, Outbreak, and Jerry Maguire.
He appeared in four episodes of the TV series MacGyver from 1989 to 1991, playing the character Billy Colton.
He gained fame for his roles in Men of Honor as Carl Brashear and in Michael Bay’s World War II epic Pearl Harbor as Doris Miller.
In 2016, he portrayed O. J. Simpson in the FX drama series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, receiving a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, and co-starred in the sixth season of the FX anthology series American Horror Story.
3. TAYE DIGGS
Scott Leo “Taye” Diggs is an American stage and film actor born in 1971.
He became famous for his role in the Broadway musical, Rent.
The actor is also known for his roles in several TV series, like Private Practice, Murder in the First, and The Best Man (1999) and its sequel, The Best Man Holiday (2013).
In 2018, he began starring in The CW’s All American.
The actor was quoted as saying he once worked as a dancer at Tokyo Disneyland.
4. BRYSON TILLER
Bryson Djuan Tiller is an American singer and rapper born in 1993.
He began his career in 2011 with a mixtape entitled Killer Instinct Vol. 1. However, he gained mainstream success in 2015 following the release of the single, “Don’t”, which reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The record’s success led to a deal with RCA Records and served as the lead single to his debut studio album, Trapsoul.
He worked a full-time job at Papa John’s, doing music part-time straight from his living room.
In 2015, he was cosigned by Drake and Timbaland.
