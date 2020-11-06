WTO General Council meeting to pick either Okonjo-iweala or Yoo Myung-hee as DG postponed until further notice

The General Council meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) expected to hold on November 9 to pick a new Director General of the organisation has been postponed until further notice.

Chairman of the General Council, Ambassador David Walker, informed the 164-members of the council in a statement on its website on Friday.

The council had initially planned to meet on November 9 to pick the new Director General between former Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South African Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee.

Many of the ambassadors of the world body as well as African and European countries have declared their support for Dr Okonjo-Iweala while the United States kicked against the emergence of the former Nigerian Finance Minister, rooting for Ms Yoo Myung-hee.

But according to the statement on the website of WTO: “The General Council meeting scheduled for 9 November to consider the appointment of the next WTO Director-General has been postponed. Ambassador David Walker, the chair of the General Council, informed members of the decision on 6 November.

Ambassador Walker said the meeting would be postponed until further notice, during which time he would continue undertaking consultations with delegations.