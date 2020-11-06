#USELECTION: Vote recount to hold in Georgia because margin between Trump and Biden too small

Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, on Friday said there will be a recount there no matter what the outcome is because the margin is so tight, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Friday.

There are still 5,500 votes outstanding in Georgia and 8,000 mail-ins. Of the five million that have already been counted, Trump and Biden are neck-and-neck with 49.4 per cent of the vote each. Biden has a lead of just 1,500 votes.

Whatever happens now, it will be too close a race for there not to be an automatic recount, Brad Raffensperger said at a press conference.

It does not delay the election result if Biden wins Pennsylvania, which he is poised for after taking the lead from Trump. That result is expected by the end of the day. He can also still win before a Georgia recount if he wins Nevada and Arizona, where he also holds leads.

“As of 10am, there were a little under 5,500 votes to be counted. There are 8.890 military ballots outstanding that will be counted if they are returned by the close of business today.

“Right now Georgia remains too close to call. We’ll have a margin of a few thousand.

The focus of our office for now remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted accurately. We can begin to look towards our next steps.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” he said.

Georgia carries 16 electoral college votes. If Biden claims it along with any other state, he will win the Presidency.

Trump would have to win every state left on the field to get a second term and Biden is leading everywhere.

Biden took a crucial lead in Pennsylvania on Friday morning. If he wins the state, he will have won the White House.

But Trump is refusing to accept the results, claiming election fraud all-round.