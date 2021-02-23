WTO DG: NLC congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on appointment

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In a congratulatory letter sent to the new WTO DG at the headquarters of the organization in Geneva, Switzerland, the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said her appointment and confirmation is a testimony to the authenticity of her brand and what she brings to the global governance arena.

The letter reads: “We write to congratulate you on your victory at the election for the position of the Director-General and Head of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Your recent confirmation as the Director-General of the WTO after initial stalling confirms the authenticity of your brand and what you bring to the global governance arena.

“Your recent feat is only consistent with your sterling and inspiring career as a former World Bank Executive, two-time appointment as Nigeria’s Finance Minister, stint as Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, all enabled by your skills as a sound technocrat and public administrator.

“Furthermore, the fact that you are the first woman, first African and first Nigerian to occupy this exalted position is something to be proud of. Nigerian workers are very proud of you and extend their warm felicitations.

“While we wish you success in your new position, please accept the renewed assurances of our highest esteem.”

