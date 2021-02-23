JUSUN President, Marwan becomes NLC Treasurer

The President of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Comrade Marwan Mustapha, has become the National Treasurer of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Comrade Marwan emerged as the new treasurer during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NLC held recently in Abuja, where his appointment was confirmed.

The JUSUN president, who is the National Financial Secretary of the NLC, will replace the late former NLC Treasurer and National President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, who died late last year in active service.

The NEC unanimously confirmed Comrade Marwan as the new substantive treasurer, owing to his pedigree, commitment, qualification, past and present experience in trade unionism and labour movement.

Marwan, Member, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, thanked the NLC, and Nigerian workers for the confidence reposed in him and he promised not to disappoint them.

While acknowledging that the position is a very crucial one considering its line of duties, he promised to use his experience to work for the benefits of the congress and the Nigerian workers in general.

Marwan became very popular when in 2019 he returned a sum of N13 million overpaid as check-off dues to his union’s account by the Delta State Government. The JUSUN president personally went to Delta State, where he met the Secretary to the State Government and presented the cheque to him.

He has also been leading JUSUN on the struggle for judiciary autonomy, especially at the state level, declaring on many occasions that the financial autonomy of the judiciary is non-negotiable.

Marwan abhors corruption, and believes that the state governors have refused to allow financial autonomy of the judiciary because they were using it as a conduit pipe to perpetrate fraud and corruption.

