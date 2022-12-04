Court adjourns hearing on CAC, Police ACP, others land dispute till 2023

Oyo State High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division has adjourned for hearing a land dispute involving Christ Apostolic Church, Olugbode Odo-ona, Ibadan and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sola Oketunji, Alhaja Kikelomo Ilori, Alhaja Olamiposi Yekini and Alhaji Ali till February 9, 2023.

The plaintiffs have dragged the defendants to court for allegedly and forcefully encroaching on church land situated at Akala Express road, Ibadan.

The plaintiffs in a suit no 1/510/2022 prayed the court to give an order of perpetual injuction restraining the defendants whether by themselves, their agents, servants or privies and/or any of them whatsoever be restrained from further acts of trespass on the said piece of land.

It is also claiming the sum of N100m to be paid jointly and severally as damages for trespass allegedly committed by the defendants jointly severally on the said piece of land situated, lying and being at Akinigain village near ABA Alamu village in Ido local government area of Oyo State.

The claims also included the declaration that the claimants are entitled to statutory Right of Occupancy of the piece or parcel of land by Deed of Conveyance dated 21st September 1977, registered as No 32, at page 32 in volume 2181 of lands registry in the office at Ibadan and clearly demarcated on claimants dispute plan.

Meanwhile, Justice Muideen Lagunju of High Court 4 has adjourned the case for hearing till February 9, 2023.

