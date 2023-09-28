The Women Wing Christian Council of Nigeria (WOWICCN) has organised a leadership Summit for Christian women, to build their capacity in taking up leadership position in churches and the society.

The National President of WOWICCN, Reverend Dr Uzoaku Williams while speaking with journalists at the opening ceremony of the summit, said the meeting is gathering all the women leaders in the council together from all the 36 states and the FCT.

She said the aim is to build their capacity, to help them network, to help them learn, relearn and unlearn, in order to change some narratives about women in the society.

“These women lead other women at the state level, zonal level and at the church level, so when you build their capacity, it is easy for them to also take the message down to the grassroots where they are leading”, she said.

Speaking on the theme of the summit ‘women in leadership: an indispensible tool to church growth’, Reverend Williams said often times; women cannot be relegated to the background whether it is in the government, church or the community.

The clergy said when a woman is tested with position, it will be realised that women have what it takes to take the country to the next level.

“So, for our churches to grow, for us to become what God has destined us to become, we are encouraging churches not to put women at the background, let the women be in the front, let them be given the right place, the table of discourse”, she added.

Also, Peter Ogunmuyiwa, Archbishop of Abuja for the African Church said naturally, women are more discipline than men. He said that history has made it known that anything committed into the hands of women; they do it with zeal and passion more than the men.

“Of course we can have pockets of women that have not done too well but when you look at the ratio compared to that of men, you will see that women can be more reliable and dependable in leadership and in whatever form of assignment that you assign to them”, he said.

Ogunmuyiwa said men and women complement each other in the advancement of the gospel of Jesus Christ and also in the advancement of the society.

“I will not subscribe to no woman no church because in a situation where we have only women, it will not be interesting, the competition will not be there.

“So, the men compete favourably with the women for the purpose of moving the society forward. It is the ignorant of the theology of the gospel that make people think that the role of the women in the church should be minimal, that is not what the scripture says.

“The position of a woman in the church of God is very prominent, so a church that undermine their women are not fulfilling the scripture, a church that really wants to move forward will give equal respect to the women in their church and that is the mind of Jesus for the church”, he added.