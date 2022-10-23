WOSA congratulates new Vice Chancellor FUT Minna, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta

The National President of the Wushishi Old Students Association (WOSA), Dr. Zubairu Ibrahim Tswachi has congratulated Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta on his appointment as the new Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna.

A statement issued by the National President of the association noted that the entire members of WOSA were thrilled to hear that Professor Kuta who is a WOSA Compatriot and a Professor of Microbiology was appointed as the 8th substantive Vice Chancellor, of FUT Minna.

According to Dr. Tswachi, “the emergence of Professor Adamu Kuta in a highly comparative process, was a testament to his long years of academic excellence, hard work, and demonstration of great leadership skills.”

He expressed joy and delight over the appointment of WOSA Compatriot, describing the appointment as well deserved, having proven himself as an accomplished academic.

“As a thoroughbred academic and versatile administrator, WOSA has no doubt that the new Vice Chancellor, would bring his wealth of experience to bear, knowledge and leadership qualities in the discharge of his official responsibilities, the statement added.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, Executive Committee, and the entire members of WOSA, I warmly Congratulates our own Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta of the Federal University of Technology, ( FUT) Minna, we are optimistic he will take the University to greater heights.”

The National President, WOSA, stressed that no one can compare to your creativity and passion and it’s no surprise that you have been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of one of the most prestigious Universities in the country.

Members of the Wushishi Old Students Association( WOSA) wish Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta success in his new assignment.

Meanwhile, the new Vice Chancellor FUT, Minna, attended Government Science Teachers College Wushishi, Niger State from 1981 to 1986, the Federal College of Education, Kontagora, from 1989 to 1993 before he proceeded to the prestigious Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University, Sokoto in 1994 from where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc. Honours) in Microbiology in 1998.

