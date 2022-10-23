Runsewe lauds Lagos new precedence towards NAFEST 2022

•Says there are provisions to accommodate states' delegates

By Tribune Online
The permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Oyinade Nathan-Marsh; Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Olusegun Runsewe; Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf and others during a media tour of the facility at the festival city venue of 2022 edition of NAFEST, at National Stadium, Lagos on Friday.

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Olusegun Runsewe, has commended the Lagos State Government for the topnotch preparation demonstrated toward the 35th edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), holding from November 7 to 13.

Runsewe, who was in Lagos to assess the level of preparation at the Eko NAFEST festival city gave the commendation during a media tour of the National Stadium.

The level of preparation on the ground is a prompt commitment that Lagos State had so far laid beautiful precedence for those states that have signified interest to host subsequent editions of NAFEST.

According to him, the state has been able to rebrand various sites within the National Stadium where some aspects of the festival will hold.

He said the state had made provisions for conducive accommodation, toilet facilities, waste disposal, medical centres, ambulance services and more.

He noted that in the history of NAFEST, no state had been able to prepare this much within a short time, over the years.

“This entire edifice here in National Stadium has been abandoned over 25 years now and here we are, Governor Sanwo-Olu has renovated and rebranded it for the purpose of the festival.

“It is so evident that the governor matches his words with his actions, the level of preparation here signals that revellers will have a memorable festival.

“When I was invited to visit the facilities for the 35th NAFEST, I thought it was a joke but couldn’t believe that such kinds of facilities exist in Lagos State.

“From the history of NAFEST, this is an upgrade to the standard of facilities we have been exposed to, for me, Lagos state is ready to host the federation.

“Before now, we rarely have a venue for the cultural market, we got it and several other things, Lagos is indeed setting a beautiful pace for other states to follow,” he said.

Runsewe lauded the accommodation arrangement made so far, considering the free Wi-Fi services revellers would enjoy unlimited access to basic amenities like electricity and water.

According to him, the state remains well organised in its planning process as each of the accommodation halls are labelled, exploring the brands of the state.

He urged other states coveting the hosting right for the festival to take a clue from Lagos state.


