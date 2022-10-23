US Embassy warns citizens against possible terror attacks in Nigeria

The United States Embassy on Sunday night warned against possible terror attacks in Nigeria especially the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

This was contained in a piece of information released to its citizens in the country

The statement sighted by the Nigerian Tribune reads:” There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.

“Targets may include but are not limited to government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations.

“The US Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.”

Consequently, it advised citizens to avoid all non-essential travel or movement; stay alert;

avoid crowds; review personal security plans and keep cell phone charged in case of emergency; carry proper identification.

Concerted efforts made to confirm the development with Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and the Force Headquarters (FHQ) in Abuja proved abortive as their spokespersons are yet to respond to the messages forwarded to them over the matter.

