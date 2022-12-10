Worried about my libido

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
I am a 55-year old happily married man.  The only problem is that my sexual drive has significantly reduced to the extent that I only have sex once or twice a week. Although my wife is not complaining, I will be happy if I can improve my libido.

Abdul (by SMS)

 

If your current sex drive makes you happy, it’s healthy. However, if it’s low and that’s upsetting to you, it’s time to look for the root cause of your sluggish libido and address it. Factors such as stress, heavy work load, poor sleep habit as well as anxiety should be looked into. In addition, your Blood Pressure and Sugar levels including your weight should be checked in order to keep them at normal levels.

